Delhi slum drowning in plastic as Environment Day focuses on India

NEW DELHI: A sea of plastic spreads through the New Delhi slum of Taimur Nagar, a symbol of the grime and waste that makes the Indian capital one of the world’s most polluted cities.

The plastic bottles, bags, food wrappers and other detritus have gushed out of a drain that ends in the shanty, leaving stinking sewer water clogging the roads. Stray dogs, goats and cows munch the plastic waste as toddlers run around trying to retrieve footballs and water bottles. India is to be the focus of World Environment Day on Tuesday, but it is far from the minds of the long-suffering inhabitants of Taimur Nagar. “You can see how bad the conditions are here.

It’s completely choked with plastic,” said Bhola Ram, shaking his head. Taimur Nagar is one of many slums in Delhi and countless other Indian cities struggling to cope with waste, particularly the plastic pollution that is the main theme of World Environment Day.

India is to organise beach cleanups, an exhibition of green technology and art installations — symbols of its growing economic clout. One engineer, Rajagopalan Vasudevan, has developed a process where plastic waste is shredded up and used in new roads.

But a sweeping look over Taimur Nagar underlines the challenges the country faces with its waste. India generates around 5.6 million tonnes of plastic waste annually, according to government figures, with Delhi among the worst cities for plastic consumption. The city banned plastic bags in 2009 and later expanded it to all plastic packaging and single-use disposable plastic.

But the ban is rarely enforced. Plastic bags are still the staple for carrying vegetables, fruit, meat and restaurant takeaways. Taimur Nagar’s residents know little of the hazards of non-biodegradable plastic to the water supply and the animals sat around.