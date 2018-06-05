Tue June 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

REUTERS
June 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Turkey, US endorse roadmap for Syrian city of Manbij

ANKARA: Turkey and the United States on Monday endorsed a roadmap for the northern Syrian city of Manbij and underlined their mutual commitment to its implementation following a meeting of their foreign ministers in Washington.

The move, long sought by Turkey, comes at a time of strain in bilateral ties over wider Syria policy and over Washington´s decision in December to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. Turkey has been infuriated by US support for the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria, which it views as a terrorist organisation, and has threatened to push its offensive in the Afrin region of northern Syria further east to Manbij, risking confrontation with US troops stationed there. Washington views the YPG as a key ally in the fight against Islamic State.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar