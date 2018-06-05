Furore over ‘disgusting’ kiss by Philippines’ Duterte

MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte drew condemnation Monday after kissing a Filipino woman onstage during his visit to South Korea, prompting outraged activists to call it “disgusting”.

Duterte’s previous comments on women, including rape jokes and incitations to shoot women guerillas in the vagina have resulted in angry charges of misogyny against him. During the appearance late Sunday in front of a mostly Filipino crowd, Duterte called the woman onstage and pointed to his lips. “Come here! Where’s my (kiss),” Duterte said, instructing her to explain to her husband — after learning he was not among the audience — that they were engaging in a “joke”.