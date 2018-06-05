Syria roadside bomb kills one near coalition base

BEIRUT: A roadside bomb killed an unidentified fighter Monday near a base in northern Syria used by the US-led coalition battling the Islamic State group, a monitor said. But the coalition, which has both French and American soldiers stationed at the base, and the Kurdish-Arab alliance it supports said they had no record of such a blast. “A bomb by the side of the road exploded as a military vehicle drove by on the road from Ain Issa to the Brigade 93 base” in the northern province of Raqa, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. The Britain-based monitor said one combatant had been killed but could not immediately confirm the victim’s nationality. Both the US-led coalition bombing IS and fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces are located at the base north of Raqa city. In a statement to AFP, the coalition said it was monitoring the situation closely.