Malaysia mulling task force to probe French submarine deal

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s cabinet is discussing setting up a special task force to investigate alleged corruption during the purchase of two French submarines in 2002 when the defence ministry was headed by ousted Prime Minister Najib Razak.

Since his surprise defeat in an election last month, Najib has been barred from leaving the country, and anti-corruption agents have re-launched a probe into how billions of dollars went missing from a state fund that he founded. Najib has denied any wrongdoing, but during nearly a decade in power he was dogged by scandal, mostly financial, including over suspected kickbacks paid in the submarine deal. French financial prosecutors are probing the sale of the Scorpene-class submarines built by state-controlled warship builder DCN International (DCNI), and have placed Abdul Razak Baginda, a former aide to Najib, under formal investigation in connection with the deal. Malaysia’s new defence minister said on Monday that a proposed task force looking into the deal will be discussed in cabinet, but did not elaborate further.