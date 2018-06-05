Jordan PM resigns after protests

AMMAN: Jordanian Prime Minister Hani Mulki resigned on Monday after days of anti-austerity protests by citizens suffering from high unemployment and repeated prices hikes.

Mulki was summoned by King Abdullah II after the capital Amman and several other cities were rocked by protests that drew thousands of people. “Prime Minister Hani submitted his resignation to the king this afternoon during a meeting at the Husseiniyeh Palace and the king accepted the resignation,” a government source told AFP. The king asked Education Minister Omar al-Razzaz to form a new government, the source added. The rallying cries by demonstrators for Mulki to step down came after the government adopted a draft income tax law and announced new price hikes based on recommendations by the IMF.