US tariffs ‘unjustified’, May tells Trump

LONDON: British Prime Minister Theresa May told President Donald Trump on Monday that US tariffs imposed on EU steel and aluminium imports were “unjustified and deeply disappointing” during a phone call, her spokesman said.

“The prime minister raised the US decision to apply tariffs to EU steel and aluminium imports which she said was unjustified and deeply disappointing,” he told reporters. “She said the US and UK and EU are close national security allies and we recognise the importance of the values of open and fair trade across the world. The prime minister also underlined the need to safeguard jobs.”

Britain and the European Union´s response to the imposition of US steel and aluminium tariffs must be measured and proportionate, British trade minister Liam Fox said. “It is right to seek to defend our domestic industries from both the direct and indirect impacts of these US tariffs. “The response must be measured, and proportionate”, Fox told parliament.