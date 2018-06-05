Tue June 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
June 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Disabled cloth carriers protest against police

PESHAWAR: The disabled people who carry cloth on motorcycles from Karkhano Market to Haji Camp area in the city staged a protest against the cops of Hayatabad Police Station and blocked Sher Shah Suri Road on Monday.

The president of the union, Najeeb Khan, led the protestors, majority of whom were on their wheelchairs.

The speakers alleged they brought cloth from Karkhano Market to Haji Camp on their Qingqui motorcycles to earn Rs500 to Rs600 daily but the SHO of Hayatabad Police Station forced them to pay money to the police.

They said the same SHO allowed big vehicles to ply the road but stopped the tri-wheelers for getting gratifications. The speakers asked the chief justice Peshawar High Court and IGP to take notice of the police high-handedness and hold an inquiry.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar