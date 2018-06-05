Accused in stripping case remanded in police custody

PESHAWAR: A local court on Monday granted two days physical remand of the main accused to the police, who had allegedly stripped naked a teenage girl in Kachi Mohallah in the provincial capital a few days back.

Officials of the Gulfat Hussain Shaheed (Hashtnagri) Police Station produced the accused Mazhar before judicial magistrate Ubaidullah and sought his physical remand in the case.

The public prosecutor submitted before the court that the accused had stripped naked a teenage girl and was required for interrogation in the case.

A teenage girl was allegedly stripped naked in a crowded street in Kachi Mohallah locality to punish her family for filing a complaint against the accused at the local police station.