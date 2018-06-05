Law and order improves in 2018: police

PESHAWAR: The law and order situation remained much better during the current year if compared with the past years since 2014, officials said on Monday.

“During the first five months of the current year, 21 incidents of terrorism took place as compared to 52 in year 2014, 108 in 2015, 113 in 2016 and 53 in 2017,” the media cell of the KP police said on Monday.

Similarly, the Counter-Terrorism Department registered 49 cases and recovered 419 IEDs and other explosive materials during the current year as compared to 77 in 2014, 228 in 2015, 206 in 2016 and 152 cases in 2017.

“During the current year, 10 exceptional cases took place as compared to 58 in 2014,

113 in 2015, 67 in 2016 and 44 in 2017.

The target killings remained at its lowest as 15 such cases were registered during the current year as compared to 8, 55, 77 and 29 in 2014, 15, 16 and 2017 respectively,” said a statement of the media cell.

There was a decline in kidnapping for ransom. During the current year, 3 such incidents occurred as compared to 17 is 2014, 26 in 2015, 16 in 2016 and 7 in 2017.

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Salahuddin Khan Mehsud commended the performance of CTD in this regard.