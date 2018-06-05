Two accused in journalist murder case get bail

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday issued release order on bail of two accused brothers charged with the murder of a local journalist in the Swabi district.

A single bench of Justice Ikramullah Khan issued the release order. The accused were directed to furnish bail bonds for securing their release.

During arguments, Sahibzada Asadullah, the counsel for the accused persons including Jawad Ali and Hamid Ali, residents of Swabi, submitted before the bench that both the brothers were charged in the murder case of local journalist Haroon Khan at Swabi Police Station on October 12, last year.

He pointed out before the bench that first, the complainant in the case had reported to the police station in the First Information Report that he was killed by the militants and it was an act of terrorism. Later, he said, both the brothers were charged in the case.

The lawyer argued that there was no evidence on the record about involvement of the accused persons. He submitted that there was no mention in the FSL report about the kind of arms used in the murder. The lawyer stated that the accused persons were liable to be released on bail on the rule of consistency as another accused charged in the case has already been released on bail from the high court.

Separately, another bench headed by Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan issued release order of 70 years old woman grandmother and her teenage nephew allegedly charged in the murder of her three nephews (sisters).

During the hearing, the petitioners’ lawyer, Syed Abdul Fayaz, submitted before the bench that three sisters including Sultan Bibi, Najma Bibi and Zeenat Bibi, a resident of Hangu were killed on March 5, 2018 in the limits of City Police Station.

He submitted that the police also arrested 70-year-old grandmother Sawal Jama and her teenage nephew Saud in the murder of the three sisters on suspicion that they were also involved in the case.

The lawyer stated that the police arrested father of the deceased girls after his involvement in the case and he was presently behind bars. He requested the court to release the petitioners on bail as they were innocent.