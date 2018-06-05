People facing difficulties due to long hours loadsheding

Rawalpindi : The PML-N claims regarding to end loadsheding have exposed as residents of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad are facing 4 to 12 hours loadshedding in recorded hot weather.

It is worth mentioning that majority of water filtration plants in city and cantonment localities are without water due to long hours of loadshedding. People with ‘fasting’ carried water cans in hands wandering here and there in search of drinking water but vain.

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) Official Spokesman Raja Asim Nazir told ‘The News’ that category wise we are observing 3 to 11 hours loadshedding schedule in Ramazan. We are observing loadshedding schedule according to line losses, he claimed. He said that extra loadshedding was due to over loading in Rawat Grid Station. If we never did extra loadshedding, Rawat Grid Station will trip or burst to blackout all areas, he warned.

He said that Iesco is getting 2000 MW electricity against demand of 2300 MW. Public is facing extra loadshedding to maintain difference of 386 MW, he said. Ministry of Water and Power has sent loadshedding schedule for Ramazan directing us to observe loadshedding schedule according to line losses, he said.

The residents of affected localities of Adiala Road, Tulsa Road, Gulistan Colony, Jhanda Chichi, Committee Chowk, Mukha Singh Estate, Hazara Colony, Sher Zaman Colony, Chaman Zar Colony, Rawat, Soan, Scheme-III, Lal Kurti, Dehri, Tali Moori, Bakramandi, Dhamyal, Qasimabad, PIA Colony, Range Road, Chur, Qasimabad, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Muhallah Naik Alam and several other localities have strongly protested against long hours of loadshedding followed by water crisis.

Due to the low voltage in various areas of the city and cantonment are experiencing a shortage of water as tube-well operators have shut down the machines lest they develop faults.

The residents of Rawalpindi and Islamabad said that electricity and water are the two major requirements in hot weather during Ramazan. All claims regarding to ending loadshedding proved nothing as we are facing 4 to 12 hours loadshedding during day and night, people denounced. They also said that electricity crisis will dent PML-N party in upcoming general elections because last time Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif promised to resolve electricity crisis in the country.

Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Managing Director Raja Shaukat told ‘The News’ that they are trying to provide drinking water through supply lines and tankers. “But, we are facing difficulties due to unannounced electricity loadshedding. We have electric motors which could not function without electricity,” he said.

Samina Waqar, a housewife from Gulistan Colony said that PML-N party badly failed to resolve power crisis in the country. It seems that nobody could resolve power crisis in the country, she denounced. We are facing recorded hot weather followed by long hours of loadshedding but authorities concerned paying no attention to this issue, she said.