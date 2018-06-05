PML-N leader assures traders of resolving rent control act issue

Islamabad : Sajid Abbasi, General Secretary, PML-N and chairman, MCI called on Muhammad Naveed Malik, acting president, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and assured that if was elected as MNA from Islamabad, he would make utmost efforts for the promulgation of new rent control act in the federal capital.

He said that the business community was playing a vital role in the economic development of the country and resolving their key issues should be the top priority of the government. He said if got the chance to serve the local people, he would play positive role in resolving important issues of the business community. For this purpose, he would take chamber and all local trade bodies into confidence and seek resolution of problems in consultation with them.

Speaking at the occasion, ICCI acting president said that traders were experience great difficulties due to non-availability of rent control act in Islamabad as they were facing forced eviction from shops. He said that in consultation with all stakeholders, a consensus draft of rent control act was prepared that was presented in the outgoing National Assembly long time ago, but no measures were taken to enact it into rent law. He urged that the next government should promulgate rent control law in the federal capital on priority basis to resolve this longstanding issue once for all.

He said that CDA and MCI were not focusing on the development of markets. He demanded that both organizations should take urgent measures to develop markets on modern lines so that business community could feel facilitated in promoting business activities. He urged that CDA and MCI should work jointly for solving key issues of business community so that trade and industrial activities could flourish smoothly leading to strengthening of local economy. Mr. Baser Daud former President ICCI, Raja Safeer, Malik Shakeel, Syed Haider and others were also present at the occasion.