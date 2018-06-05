Diabetics must stay in touch with physicians while fasting

Rawalpindi : People living with diabetes should regularly monitor their blood sugar levels and must stay in touch with their physicians while fasting in the holy month of Ramazan to avoid complications that may be severe in a number of cases.

A diabetic if not follow advice of a qualified physician while fasting may experience complications during Ramazan while patients with higher level of sugar in their blood should not fast without informing their physicians.

In a good number of severe diabetic cases, a patient needs change in schedule of medicines and a proper diet plan while fasting and it can be possible only when the patient remains in touch with his or her physician while fasting.

Head of Department of Infectious Diseases (DID) at Holy Family Hospital and consultant diabetologist Dr. Muhammad Mujeeb Khan expressed this while talking to ‘The News’. He added that fasting helps controlling blood sugar but every diabetic can not benefit from fasting.

He said diabetics can be divided into three categories on the basis of ways and means they are advised medically to follow for controlling their blood sugar levels. Patients controlling sugar levels by adopting life interventions like exercise and walk do not have any complications while fasting however they should also take doctor’s advice regarding diet while fasting, he said.

A patient who uses oral hypoglycaemic medicines (tablets) to control sugar level in his blood can fast if he has no complication of the disease however he must consult his doctor while fasting enabling the doctor to change schedule of medicines, said Dr. Mujeeb.

He added that patients who take insulin for controlling blood sugar fall in the third category and as they are more diabetic and may develop complications due to a little carelessness, they are not advised to fast medically.

It is observed that majority of diabetics develop complications during Ramazan because of wrong selection of diet at the time of ‘Iftar’ and ‘Sehr’. Diabetics must avoid ‘Sharbats’ and sweets like ‘Jalebis’ at the time of ‘Iftar’ as these substances give hyperglycaemic peaks (Sudden shooting up of sugar level) that are dangerous for patients. A patient may take sweet substances for taste but greater quantity of these certainly causes severe complications, he said.

At the time of ‘Sehr’, a diabetic should take plain leaf of bread (Chapati not Paratha) preferably with yogurt, milk, vegetable curry, pulses or egg however he should avoid jams and marmalade, said Dr. Mujeeb.

He added that diabetics may have different types of fruits preferably apple and peach at ‘Iftar’. A patient can have all types of fruits but in moderate quantity. Diabetic may add food with high protein including fish, meat, chicken, pulses and eggs to their diet plan during Ramazan, he said.

Diabetics fasting regularly in Ramazan should take plenty of fluids at the time of ‘Sehr’ and ‘Iftar’ and should give much attention to regular check-ups. Diabetic cases are considered unique in nature so every diabetic should have an advice from his or her physician while fasting in Ramazan, said Dr. Mujeeb.