PAL chairman condoles demise of Prof M Umar Memon

Islamabad : Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Chairman Syed Junaid Akhlaq Monday expressed grief over sad demise of renowned writer, scholar and translator, Professor Muhammad Umar Memon, terming it huge loss for Urdu literature.

Junaid Akhlaq said Professor Umar Memon has played great role in introducing Pakistani literature at international level through translation, a press statement said.

His translated works from English to Urdu and vice versa became the source of recognition and appreciation for many writers.

Professor Memon served at University of Wisconsin Madison for 38 years as Professor of Urdu and Islamic Studies. He also used to teach Arabic and Persian languages courses there.

He was born in Aligarh in 1939 and his family shifted to Pakistan in the year 1954. He went to United States on a scholarship in 1964 and started living there. Professor Memon was living in Wisconsin Madison with his wife during his last time and was suffering from acute illness. PAL chairman also expressed condolence over the death of renowned poet, scholar and writer of Pashto language, Professor Dawer Khan and said he was a noted writer of Pashto language who contributed 20 books and dozens of thesis.