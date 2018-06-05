AIOU selects over 5,000 students in PhD, M. Phil programmes

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has selected over 5,000 students in its merit-based programmes, including Ph.D, M.Phil and MSc for spring, 2018 smelter.

The selected students have been informed through postal letters and SMS. There is a specific time-schedule for each programme for depositing the tuition fee.

The selected students have been advised to deposit the fee in the designated bank, before expiry of the last date. The Bank’s Challen is also available in the University’s website.

According to the Director Admissions, in preparing the merit list, a prescribed admission-criterion was strictly followed, as per the directives of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Shahid Siddiqui.

The merit-based programs offered in current semester includes: Ph.D, MS/M.Phil/M.Sc (Honors), COL) Commonwealth of Learning) MBA/MPA, BS Programs, M.Sc (Statistics, Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry, Sociology, Microbiology, Mass Communication, Sustainable Environmental Design, Environmental Sciences and Botany.

Meanwhile, the University has completed major work of mailing books to its Matric, F.A and B.A students. While the post-graduate students will start receive the same from this week. In some cases, books could not be delivered to the enrolled students due to incomplete or wrong postal addresses. Therefore, for the undelivered books, the students have been advised to contact the University to verify and correct their addresses.

On the initiative of the Vice Chancellor, a new computerized tracking system has already been introduced, facilitating the students to check the books’ mailing status. A computerized tracking system has also been developed through which the student using website can simply enter his/her roll number and registration number to track the mailing package.