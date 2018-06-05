International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression observed

Islamabad: The International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression was observed on Monday to remind the world of the sufferings faced by children in times of conflict, crisis and aggression.

According to a report aired by a private news channel, the six most common violations are recruitment and use of children in war, killing, sexual violence, abduction, attacks on schools and hospitals, and denial of humanitarian access.

It is a sad reality that in situations where armed conflict breaks out, children as the most vulnerable members of societies suffer the consequences of war the most.

Global Research Institute in it recent survey revealed that different conflicts across the world took lives of more than five hundred and sixty thousand children since 1990. On 19 August 1982, at United Nations emergency special session on the question of Palestine, the General Assembly, appalled at the great number of innocent Palestinian and Lebanese children victims of Israel’s acts of aggression, decided to commemorate 4 June of each year as the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression.