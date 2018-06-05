Citizens of Talhi Moari badly hit by water shortage problem

Rawalpindi : Like other localities the citizens of street no 16 and 17, Talhi Moari are badly hit by problem of water shortage over the last couple of months despite the fact that the matter was brought into the notice of the concerned authorities of water department of Chaklala Cantonment Board.

While approaching this correspondent, the citizens of Talhi Moari told that after facing water shortage problem in their respective areas, they forwarded application to the incharge of Water section, CCB. After making great assurances, the incharge taking too much time, finally resolved the matter.

However, only after two weeks, the problem has reoccurred in these two streets and the people are again deprived of water supply for more than three weeks. According to the citizens, they visited CCB office several times in order to meet Executive Office to get their grievance resolvedr, however, failed to meet him as every time they are told that the boss is busy in meeting so come on some other day. The CCB is a civic body which has to provide and resolve basic facilities and grievances of the citizens, however, the officers in the department provide no time to the people, they alleged.

The citizens have appealed to the Station Commander and Executive Officer of CCB to take immediate notice of the matter and issue necessary directions to the head and other staff of water section to rectifying the problem of water supply problem in street 16 and 17 in effective way and on permanent basis.