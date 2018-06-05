UVAS session

LAHORE: Five-day training on “Basic Clinical and Diagnostic Skills in Small Animal Practice” started on Monday here at the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS).

Prof Dr Asim Khalid Mahmood presided over the inaugural session. Associate Professor Dr Hafsa Zainab and training participants from various campuses of UVAS were also present on the occasion.

Dr Amir Aslam from Houston Animal Hospital, USA, was the resource person of the training. Dr Amir was a graduate of UVAS and has vast experience in the area of small animal practice. Prof Asim said the aim of the training was to impart innovative knowledge and skills to young veterinarians especially in the areas of clinical and diagnostic practices for the treatment of animals.