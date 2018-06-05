Student fined

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A candidate was fined under Board Malpractice Act during Intermediate Annual Examination 2018 (Part-I) on Monday for having a mobile watch with him. Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Controller (Examination) Prof Muhammad Nasir Jamil caught Muhammad Ahmed at the examination centre of Government Boys High School Karim Block, Iqbal Town.
Comments