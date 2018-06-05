Hot, dry spell continues

LAHORE: Hot and dry weather continued to prevail in the city here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. The Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country and predicted very hot and dry weather in most parts of the country. No rainfall was recorded in any part of the country. Monday’s highest temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 50°C while in Lahore it was 41°C, minimum temperature was 30.4°C and humidity level was 41 per cent. Temperature also remained high in other cities as 49°C at Bhakkar, Jacobabad and Mohenjodaro and 48°C at Larkana, Rahim Yar khan, Bahawalnagar and Dadu.