Scholars for scientific approach towards Urdu

LAHORE: Urdu Science Board (USB) Monday organised a session on “Role of Urdu scholars in promotion of scientific thinking”.

Director General of USB Dr Nasir Abbas Nayyar chaired the session. He said scientific thinking was distinct from institutional thinking. It seeks to explore how nature works and how we can bring change through scientific knowledge.

Dr Nasir briefed the audience about the steps taken by USB to promote scientific thinking in society in Pakistani context and in a progressive way. Renowned poet and playwright Amjad Islam Amjad said science fiction was a genre of fiction popular all over the world but there was a lack of science fiction in Urdu.

Masud Ashar said our literature was declining as our writers could not write fearlessly. Dr Tabassum Kashmiri said scientific thinking could not be developed among the students without asking questions and critical approach.

Dr Arifa Syeda Zahra said as a nation we were emotional for Urdu but practically we did nothing. Dr Asghar Nadeem Syed said we did not realise science properly. Dr Najib Jamal highlighted the background of scientific thinking in context of subcontinent and Pakistan and also appraised the role of writers. Dr Haroon Usmani, Dr Ghafir Shahzad, Dr Ashfaq Virk and students and teachers from various universities attended.