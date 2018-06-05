22 outlaws arrested, arms seized

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer Amin Wains has appreciated SP Cantt Bilal Zafar for conducting a grand operation against criminals during the month of May.

Other divisions should also follow anti-crime strategy like Cantt division, he said. Cantt division has showed excellent performance during the month of May 2018. Cantt division police arrested dangerous criminals during the month of May. SP Cantt Bilal Zafar said Cantt Division police seized four Kalashnikovs, 11-rifles, 86-pistols and 1,355 bullets during the grand operation against illegal weapons. Fifteen of A category and 82 of B category Proclaimed Offenders have also been arrested. Cantt division has recovered more than 45 lakh rupee during the grand operation against dacoits. Police also arrested 122 criminals and recovered 36-kg chars, 1,000 litres of liquor and approximately 2-kg heroin after abolishing the drugs mafia. Cantt division recovered more than 3 lakh rupee after arrested 122 gamblers. Police registered 41 cases for violation of tenant act and five cases for violation of loudspeaker act.

Police checked more than 35 thousand people, 73 thousand bikes and 53 thousand cars during 90 search operations. SP Bilal Zafar said overall law and order in Cantt division was satisfactory in May.

ARRESTED: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) arrested 192 culprits including 89 POs and seized weapons including 6 riffles, 40 pistols, 5 short guns, 212 bullets, and rendered help to 5,753 commuters.

Police arrested 89 proclaimed offenders and two court absconders including M Imran, M Ashraf, Adnan, Zeshan, M Hanif, Abdul-Rehman, Zahid Iqbal, Zakir Hussain, M Rafeh, Safarish Ali, Sheraz Ahmad, Saeed, Akbar Maseeh, Allah Ditta, Haider Ali, M Sultan, Jamil Ahmad, M Maqbol, Farooq, Qadeer, Amir, M. Ismail, Mumtaz, Gull Muhammad, Manzoor Hussain, Abrar and Tariq. A PHP team arrested 51 culprits Habib, M. Ahmad, Affaq Maseeh, M Hussnain, Muzamil, Hussnian, Waqar, Saifullah, Ghulam Haider, Rashid, M. Fayyaz, Khalid, Tanvir, Ali Ayyub, Allah Wasaya, Munawar Hussain, Allah Wasaya, Ali Abbas, Waseem Jali, M Asim, M Bilal, Atta Rasool and Munawar Hussain and seized 936-litre liquor, 10537-gram charas and arrested 25 culprits namely Nazar Faqeer, Asif, Azeem Maseeh, Nadeem, Amir, Masood, Shoaib, Zakaullah, M. Atif, M. Azam, M. Bilal, Babar Ali , Ramazan, Aqeel and Usman Khan on having illicit arms and recovered 40 pistols,1 dagger , 06 riffles, 5 guns, 50 cartages, 212 bullets from their possession. PHP team reunited 14 Children Gulfam, Abbas Ali, Ahmad Ali, Hyder, Shoaib, Hussnain Ali, Iqra Noreen, Azhar, Saida, Nazar, Fatima, M Rayan, Sidra and Naila to their parents and an abnormal old woman to her son.

ACCIDENTS: At least 835 road crashes were reported in Provincial Monitoring Cell of the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours in which eight lives were lost and 560 serious injured were shifted to different hospitals of relevant districts & tehsils.

However, some 387 victims, who sustained minor injuries, were discharged on the spot after provision of first aid by emergency medical teams.