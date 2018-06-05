Decision to abolish duty on Quran paper praised

LAHORE: Different associations of Quality Quran Publishers hailed the government decision to abolish import duty on quality paper for publishing Holy Quran in the country, saying the decision fulfilled longstanding demand and would end desecration of Quran and holy books because of using low quality paper.

A joint delegation of two associations of Quality Quran Publishers Association and Anjuman Nashiran Quran led by Akasha Mujahid called on Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Tariq Pasha and expressed gratitude on the department’s role in importing duty-free paper for Quran publishing. The delegation expressed gratitude for Punjab Quran Board chairman Ghulam Muhammad Sialvi and its member Nazimuddin and Secretary Auqaf department for their efforts in realising this demand.

The delegation was comprised of Qudratullah, Ahsan Shah, Kashif Iqbal, Nazimuddin, Umar Daraz and others. PIMA: Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) Central President Muhammad Afzal Mian on Monday strongly condemned recent bombings on hapless Palestinians in Gaza especially on hospitals and the killing of medical personnel by Israeli armed forces.

In a press statement, Muhammad Afzal called on human rights organisations, United Nations, World Health Organisation, Muslim countries including Pakistan to take immediate action against ethnic cleansing in Gaza. Afzal paid tributes to 21 year Razan Najjar who was shot by an Israeli sniper while treating a wounded the other day.