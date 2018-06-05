PCP, QAU in Catch-22 situation over registration exam

Islamabad : With a few hundred pharmacy graduates unwilling to sit the registration exam post course completion, the Pharmacy Council of Pakistan (PCP) and the Quaid-i-Azam University are struggling to sort out the issue even a fortnight after the federal ombudsman set two-month deadline for it.

The graduated pharmacy doctors representing 186 QAU Pharm-D graduates had taken the PCP, the regulator for pharmacy education and practice in the country, to the Wafaqi Mohtasib office, a constitutional entity to address the people’s grievances against the federal government agencies, for not recognising their degrees.

Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz called the representatives of the PCP, QAU pharmacy department, and students on May 21. During the hearing, the PCP insisted that the university had enrolled 88 students in Pharm-D courses in 2011 and 98 in 2012 before securing the mandatory no objection certificate from it and therefore, those graduates were bound by the law to sit the registration test.

The QAU pharmacy department, however, blamed the issue on the PCP’s inefficiency, saying it got the NOC in 2013, two years after applying for it. Declaring the case an ‘unfortunate example of poor planning and execution’, the ombudsman held both university and regulator responsible for the students’ misery and gave them two months to resolve it together.

Though a fortnight has passed, the representatives of the PCP and QAU haven’t had a single formal interaction. Confused about how to budge on their respective ‘legitimate’ stand, both have hired lawyers for guidance on how to proceed on the matter.

A PCP insider told ‘The News’ that the ombudsman’s orders had put the regulator in a Catch-22 situation. “As the Lahore and Peshawar high courts have clearly ordered us (PCP) to conduct the pre-registration exams, how can we spare the Quaid-i-Azam University? Even if we wish to do so even though the ombudsman didn’t order that, we can’t as it is tantamount to committing a contempt of court, which we can’t afford,” he said.

The official said the students of eight countrywide universities would sit that exam in August and so, exempting the QAU’s would be both unfair and unlawful, especially when Article 25 of the Constitution bound the government and its associated organisations to ensure uniformity and equality in policies.