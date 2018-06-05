Remand of accused extended in Ashiana scam

LAHORE: An accountability court Monday again extended judicial remand of former Lahore Development Authority’ director general Ahad Khan Cheema and three others allegedly involved in Ashiana-e-Iqbal scam.

The court extended till further 14 days judicial remand of Cheema, Shahid Shafiq, Bilal Qidwai and Imtiaz Haider. The NAB officials produced the accused before the court for judicial remand and said the Punjab Land Development Company signed contract three years ago but could not complete Ashiana project.

They said Cheema misused his authority as LDA DG and awarded Rs14 billion contract to a joint venture led by Lahore Casa Company in violation of rules. They said according to laws, a contract above Rs150 million could not be given to any company without bidding.

Cheema was arrested by the NAB on February 21 last on charges of misusing his authority with criminal intent and awarding Rs14 billion contracts of the Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing scheme. It said procurement rules had been violated by the former chief of LDA.

The NAB alleged that Bismillah Engineering Services Company owned by accused Shahid Shafiq was a proxy firm working on behalf of Paragon City Developers (Pvt) Ltd. It further said Cheema received illegal gratification in the form of 32 kanal land from the owners of Paragon developers.

Notices to ECP: The Lahore High Court on Monday issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan and federal law minister on a petition challenging unavailability of option “Nota” (none of the above) in the ballot papers for the upcoming general election in the country.

A lawyer filed the petition pleading that the option “none of the above” should be included in the ballot papers as it would enhance the scope of political expression and public confidence in the democratic process.

The lawyer’s counsel Sheraz Zaka argued that to include option of Nota in the ballot papers was a fundamental right of every citizen in consideration of the Article 19-A of the Constitution, which recognised freedom of expression. He pointed out that countries, including India, US, Bangladesh, Spain, Columbia, Russia and Chile provided the Nota option in their electoral system.

He argued that people who normally did not vote would also be engaged in political process. He said the addition of option Nota would ensure credibility, enhance accountability and transparency to the electoral process.

A lawyer appearing on behalf of the ECP opposed the petition pleading that there was no provision in the Election Act 2017, which delineated that the option “none of the above” should also be included. Justice Shahid Karim directed the ECP counsel to submit a written reply and also issued notice to the law ministry for June 12.

The judge also appointed former attorney general Salman Aslam Butt amicus curiae (friend of court) to assist the court observing that the matter was of public importance and would enhance public confidence in the electoral process.