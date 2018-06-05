15,000 to observe Aitkaf at Minhajul Quran

LAHORE: Tehrik Minhajul Quran (TMQ) has completed all arrangements for housing Aitkaf city 2018 where nearly fifteen thousand men and women will begin Aitkaf from Tuesday (today) evening.

TMQ chief Dr Tahirul Qadri has specially flown in from Canada couple of days back to lead the Aitkaf worship at the TMQ Aitkaf city which they claim to be the second largest Aitkaf congregation after Holy Kaaba and Madina.

In-charge of Aitkaf City, Khurram Nawaz Gandapur, and secretary Jawad Hamid supervised the preparations by visiting and inspecting different sections of the Aitkaf city on Monday. Briefing newsmen, they said participants of Aitkaf city had begun arriving from all parts of the country, and as usual, men and women would be housed in separate sections.

They said 1500 guards and volunteers of Mustafavi Students Movement and Minhajul Quran Youth League would perform security duties, while security arrangements included dozens of CCTV cameras and walk through gates with metal detectors. They said special arrangements were made to ward off hot and humid weather by installing huge fans with four feet diameter and dozens of desert coolers etc. A round the clock pharmacy and dozens of ambulances would also be kept stand by in case of emergency. They said insecticide and anti-dengue mosquitoes spray were also be conducted at the Aitkaf city.

They said participants of the Aitkaf city would be provided Sehri, Iftari meals against the nominal sum of money for which fresh food would be prepared at hundreds of stoves and Tandoors specially installed at the makeshift kitchen. They demanded the government exempt the Aitkaf city from loadshedding in order to provide relief to the believers during the special worship of the month of Ramazan.