Lawyer’s son freed in girl stabbing case

LAHORE : The Lahore High Court on Monday acquitted son of a senior lawyer previously convicted for trying to kill his female fellow student of law in a knife attack.

Through a short order, Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem allowed appeal against conviction filed by the convict, Shah Hussain, son of Advocate Tanvir Hashmi. A judicial magistrate had on July 29, 2017, sentenced Shah Hussain to seven-year imprisonment under Section 324 (attempted murder) of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), two-year under Section 337A(i) (causing injuries), five-year under Section 337A(ii), one-year under Section 337F(i), three-year under Section 337F(ii) and five-year under Section 337F(iv).

However, a sessions court in March this year had commuted the rigorous imprisonment by two years awarded by the trial court to Shah Hussain while set aside the other minor penalties. Ms Siddiqui’s counsel Hassan Niazi told reporters that the acquittal decision would be challenged before the Supreme Court. The trial court in its decision had noted that despite detailed cross-examination of eye-witnesses nothing came out in favour of the convict.

It further observed that the convict had stabbed the victim mercilessly as severe injuries on her vital body parts clearly established that the convict stabbed her without any limit. It ruled ocular account was fully corroborated by the medical evidence and motive had been proved even admitted. “I believe that prosecution has proved its case beyond shadow of even a minor doubt,” the trial court said in its verdict. Ms Siddiqui, a law student, was attacked by Shah Hussain on May 3, 2016, near Shimla Hill where she along with driver had gone to pick her younger sister from school. Both sisters were about to get into their car when helmet wearing Hussain attacked Ms Siddiqui with knife and stabbed her 23 times leaving her critically injured. Civil Lines police had registered a case against Shah Hussain on charges of attempted murder.