Minor found dead after assault





LAHORE: A five-year-old boy kidnapped on Sunday was recovered dead here on Monday. Police removed the body to morgue for autopsy. Victim Jameel alias Moon was kidnapped by accused Hasnain who was the relative of the boy.

The accused kidnapped the boy, sodomised him and later strangled him. He then dumped his body in Dera Chahal Defence C police limits. Police traced the accused and recovered the body on his information. The victim’s family protested for justice. Further investigation is under way.

WOMAN TORTURED TO DEATH: A 40-year-old woman was killed allegedly by her husband and in-laws over a domestic dispute in Raiwind City police limits. Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy.

The victim has been identified as Sumaira, daughter of Abdul Majeed. Complainant Majeed told the police that Sumaira married one Imran Niamat 14 years ago and had four children. Her in-laws used to scuffle with her. On the day of incident, Imran and her parents allegedly subjected Sumaira to torture. She was rushed to hospital where she died. The victim’s family appealed to the police for justice.

COMMITS SUICIDE: A 25-year-old man committed suicide in the Nishtar Colony police limits. Police removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim has been identified as Asif of Youhanabad. On the day of incident, he locked himself in a room and committed suicide. The family broke open the door and found him dead.