Tue June 05, 2018
Sports

AFP
June 5, 2018

Sri Lanka’s Silva joins West Indies tour after funeral

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva rejoined the national team touring the West Indies after attending his father’s funeral, officials said Monday.Ranjan de Silva, a local politician, was gunned down in a Colombo suburb 10 days ago on the eve of the team’s departure.

“National player Dhananjaya De Silva left the country on June 3 evening to join the team in West Indies,” Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.The three-Test tour starts on Wednesday at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.Sri Lanka are also missing opener Dimuth Karunaratne who fractured a finger while batting in the nets earlier last month.

