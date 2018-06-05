Heroes CC clinch three-wicket win in KG Ramadan T20

KARACHI: All-rounder Khushdil Shah clinched Man of the Match award for the second day running as he guided Heroes Cricket Club Quetta to a three-wicket victory over Dubai Hawks in their Group D encounter of Karachi Gymkhana Ramadan Festival Twenty20 here at the KG Cricket Ground on Monday.

Having powered Heroes CC to a 25-run win against Agha Steel the other day, opener Khushdil belted five sixes and eight fours in his hurricane 34-ball 79, which allowed his team to lay a strong foundation for reaching the target of 178.

Dubai Hawks fought back through the spin duo of Khalid Khurshid (2-12) and Israr-ul-Haq (2-22) but the Heroes CC late-order batsmen kept their nerves. Asif Ali brought the target closer with a steady 24 off 20 balls and Hasan Khan’s unbeaten 19 off 15 balls got them over the line with six deliveries to spare.

Dubai Hawks batted first after winning the toss. With 102 for one at the halfway stage, they appeared on course to a total in excess of 200 but they lost their way with the dismissals of Daniyal Liaqat (43 off 25 balls) and Adeel Khan (43 off 32 balls).

Heroes CC pulled it back through off-spinner Fawad Khan (3-28) and left-arm spinner Khushdil (2-44), limiting the opponents to 177 for seven off 20 overs.