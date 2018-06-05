Rooney free to leave, confirms new Everton boss Silva

LONDON: New Everton manager Marco Silva made clear on Monday that it will be Wayne Rooney’s decision should he choose to leave his boyhood club for Major League Soccer side DC United.

Rooney, 32, has already held talks with the Washington franchise over a reported $17 million transfer just a year after returning to Goodison Park from Manchester United.“He has already started his deal (talks),” Silva said as he was unveiled as Everton’s third manager in eight months on Monday.

“Rooney is a club legend and we need to understand everything. The door is open every time for him.”England’s all-time record goalscorer had delayed a decision on his future until the appointment of a new manager.