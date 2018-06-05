Efforts on for live telecast of Pakistan-India match

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is trying to arrange live telecast of the match between Pakistan and arch-rivals India in Champions Trophy on June 23, ‘The News’ learnt on Monday.

The event is being organised in Netherlands from June 23 to July 1. The other participating teams are hosts Netherlands, Belgium, Argentina, India and Australia. Informed sources said that the match between Pakistan and India would be a thrilling encounter, so PHF would make all efforts for live telecast of the match.

It may be noted that it is the last edition of Champions Trophy, which was introduced by PHF decades ago. Pakistan and India last played in Australia in Commonwealth Games. The thrilling match ended in a 1-1 draw. Pakistan players have reached Netherlands. They will undergo training there for two weeks before the event.

The Green-shirts will play against India on June 23, Australia on June 24, the Netherlands on June 26, Argentina on June 28, and Belgium on June 29. The final of the event will be played on July 1.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that the camp of national junior team, at Dr Muhammad Ali Shah-Islahuddin academy in Karachi would end on June 10. The juniors will visit Canada in the second week of June to play a test series against Canada, the sources said.

PHF also wants the junior team to play a couple of tests against Poland, but it has not been confirmed. On the other hand the preparation for a six-nation event which will be held in Rawalpindi from September 2-10 has been started. The teams in the event will be Afghanistan, Oman, Sri Lanka, Kazakhstan, Turkey and hosts Pakistan.

PHF sources said that Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) had already issued the go-ahead to organise the event in Pakistan. The last time a foreign hockey team came to Pakistan was in 2011 when China visited Karachi.

PHF has been struggling for the last couple of years to bring international hockey back to the country. Last year a World XI visited the country and played one match each in Lahore and Karachi.

PHF has assured AHF that foolproof security arrangements would be made for the teams.Pakistan will participate in the even as Pakistan Whites or Pakistan A because the seniors will be engaged elsewhere. The team will comprise junior and those players who are in the reserve of the senior team.