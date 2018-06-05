Women’s Twenty20 Asia Cup Fahima stars as BD stun Pakistan

KUALA LUMPUR: After being routed by Sri Lanka for 63 less than 24 hours ago, Bangladesh stormed back to beat two-time runners-up Pakistan by seven wickets to get off the mark in the 2018 Asia Cup T20 here at Kinrara Oval on Monday.

This was also Bangladesh’s first win over Pakistan in T20Is.They first restricted Pakistan to 95 for 5 after electing to bowl and then rode on composed knocks from Nigar Sultana (31 not out) and Fahima Khatun (23 not out) to cruise home with 13 balls to spare. Shamima Sultana too contributed 31 at the top, to help offset the early damage that left them preciously placed at 25 for 2 after seven overs.

Left-arm spinner Anam Amin kept things tight upfront and finished with figures of one for nine, but Bangladesh took a liking to Dar, who conceded 28 off her 3.5 overs.Earlier in the day, she made 17 not out in an unbroken run-a-ball 38 stand with Sana Mir to shore up Pakistan’s total. Mir, who walked out at No 7, was the only batsman to cross 20, while three others wasted starts.

Nahida Akter, the left-arm spinner, impressed for Bangladesh by removing Pakistan’s openers in the space of three deliveries in the fifth over to trigger a wobble. Salma Khatun, the captain, Fahima and Rumana Ahmed picked up one wicket each.

Fahima’s strike of Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof in the 11th over resulted in a slowdown they couldn’t recover from despite some late enterprise.Both sides now have one win from two matches. Pakistan next take on Sri Lanka on June 6 (tomorrow) while Bangladesh will clash against table-toppers India, who are perched at the top with two wins in as many matches.