Buttler glad he can serve England again in Test cricket

LEEDS: Jos Buttler believes he belongs in Test cricket after justifying the faith of new national selector Ed Smith during England’s drawn series with Pakistan.

Buttler’s blistering 80 not out was central to England’s innings and 55-run win over Pakistan inside three days at Headingley on Sunday that saw them end a two-match series all square at 1-1.Having played himself in, Buttler accelerated in style on Sunday during an innings where he faced 101 balls in total, including 11 fours and two sixes.

Buttler was just five runs shy of equalling his Test-best score of 85, made on debut against India at Southampton in 2014, when last man James Anderson was dismissed.Smith raised eyebrows by recalling talented ball-striker Buttler, who prior to the Pakistan series had last played Test cricket some 18 months ago, purely on the basis of his form in the Twenty20 IPL.

“There were lots of unknowns coming into this series so it’s especially pleasing to have put in some decent performances and especially here to be part of a winning side,” Buttler said.Buttler’s 20-match Test career has often been overshadowed by the question of whether he should keep wicket — Jonny Bairstow is now England’s red-ball gloveman — as he does in one-day cricket.

But asked if he had proven to himself he could succeed as a Test batsman, Buttler replied: “I think so.”“Over the last couple of years I’ve had some great experiences all round the world in different competitions,” he added.