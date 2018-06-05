Smith ‘spent four days in tears’ after scandal

SYDNEY: Australia’s former captain Steven Smith has revealed that he “spent four days in tears” as the magnitude of the Newlands ball-tampering scandal and its penalties dawned on him.

On the day that he and David Warner were picked up by teams in the forthcoming Global T20 Canada tournament, as part of their plans to return to competitive action while serving 12-month playing bans imposed by Cricket Australia, Smith spoke at Sydney’s Knox Grammar School for the Gotcha 4 Life Foundation.

“To be honest, I probably spent four days in tears. I was really struggling mentally and I was really lucky that I had some close friends and family members that I could speak to at all hours of the day,” Smith said in audio obtained by the Sydney Morning Herald.

“The people that I had supporting me through that whole time made a huge difference to the head space I am in now.”While Warner took part in the New South Wales squad’s 2km time trial to start their pre-season training schedule, Smith is expected to keep training privately before making the trip to Toronto.