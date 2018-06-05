Haris replaces injured Babar for Scotland T20s

LONDON: Pakistan have decided to stick with almost exactly the same T20I squad that beat West Indies 3-0 in Karachi earlier this year for the two-match series against Scotland. The only change is batsman Haris Sohail coming in for the injured Babar Azam.

Batsman Asif Ali, left-arm quick Shaheen Afridi and all-rounder Hussain Talat, who made their international debuts in the series against West Indies, come back into the side to play their first games away from home.

Ahmed Shehzad also returns, while Mohammad Amir, who appeared to be suffering from stiffness in his right shoulder on the final day of the Leeds Test, has been named in the squad.The two games will be played on June 12 and 13 in Edinburgh to wind up a tour that has seen Pakistan play Ireland’s first ever Test match, in addition to two Tests against England.

Pakistan beat Ireland by 5 wickets in Malahide, before drawing 1-1 against England.T20 squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt/wk), Ahmed Shehzad, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali, Usman Khan, Shaheen Afridi.