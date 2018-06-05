No apology to Monica necessary, says Clinton

WASHINGTON: Former US president Bill Clinton said he has not spoken to Monica Lewinsky since the revelation of their affair and that while he has apologised to her publicly he does not think a private apology is necessary at this point.

In a testy interview with NBC’s "Today" show aired on Monday, the 71-year-old Clinton was also asked for his thoughts on the #MeToo movement. The former US president is on a book tour to promote his new book, "The President Is Missing," co-written with best-selling author James Patterson.

But it’s his time in the Oval Office -- specifically his affair with Lewinsky -- that is drawing scrutiny. "I apologized to everybody in the world," Clinton said when asked if he had apologized to Lewinsky for his affair with the then 22-year-old White House intern.

"I have not talked to her," Clinton said. "I have never talked to her." Asked if he felt he should apologize privately to Lewinsky, Clinton said "No, I do not." "But I did say publicly on more than one occasion that I was sorry," he said. "That’s very different. The apology was public."

Asked about the #MeToo movement, Clinton said "I like the #MeToo movement. "It’s way overdue," he said. "It doesn’t mean I agree with everything". "I still have some questions about some of the decisions which have been made," he said without elaborating.