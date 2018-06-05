Duterte stirs controversy by kissing woman

MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte drew condemnation on Monday after kissing a Filipino woman onstage during his visit to South Korea, prompting outraged activists to call it "disgusting".

Duterte’s previous comments on women, including rape jokes and incitations to shoot women guerillas in the vagina have resulted in angry charges of misogyny against him. During the appearance late Sunday in front of a mostly Filipino crowd, Duterte called the woman onstage and pointed to his lips.

"Come here! Where’s my (kiss)," Duterte said, instructing her to explain to her husband -- after learning he was not among the audience -- that they were engaging in a "joke". "Don’t take it seriously. It’s just for fun, a gimmick," Duterte later told the crowd, who mostly shrieked in apparent approval.

But the women’s rights political party Gabriela in a statement denounced Duterte for his "perverted way of getting back at his women critics". "Gabriela views President Duterte’s recent kissing of a migrant Filipina during his meet-and-greet with Filipino (workers)... as the disgusting theatrics of a misogynist president who feels entitled to demean, humiliate or disrespect women according to his whim," it added.