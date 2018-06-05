Politics of hate

For the last three decades, the people of Pakistan have witnessed the rise of hate politics in the country. Every political gathering is marred by politicians levelling baseless allegations at each other. Political ideologies and differences apart, our politicians should respect one another and work for the welfare of Pakistanis.

If our politicians continue to use abusive language against each other, it would further aggravate the already simmering political environment within the country, especially at a time when the general elections are around the corner. Our politicians must show maturity and a sense of responsibility. This will help soothe the political temperature in the country.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi