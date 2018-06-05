Peace talks

This refers to the editorial ‘Talking to Afghanistan’. It was rightly pointed out that the meeting of COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa with an Afghan delegation and another tripartite meeting in Beijing is a vital step taken in the right direction. The editorial sheds light on how both countries should do away with the blame game and concentrate on peace, economic relations and people-to-people contact. Both Pakistan and Afghanistan can benefit from developing stronger relations.

There are many experts whose assistance can be sought if our leaders are interested in bringing peace, prosperity and progress to the region to reap mutual benefits.

Dr Sher Mohammad Khan

Peshawar