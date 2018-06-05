Where sewers flow

Karachi’s sewerage problem has remained a pressing challenge for a long time. The streets are usually blocked due to chocked sewerage lines. These lines were initially constructed to cater to the needs of a much smaller city. However, as Karachi’s population has grown, these lines have turned out to be too small to bear the burden of an unmanageable metropolis.

The lines tend to get clogged soon after they are clean. As a result, stagnant water becomes a common sight on the streets. This culminates in several water-borne diseases. It is time the government took effective action to save Karachi from this menace.

Laiba Khan

Karachi