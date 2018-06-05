Tue June 05, 2018
June 5, 2018

Cruelty to animals

Animal cruelty is a much-neglected concern in our country. This is because no one understands the pain and suffering of animals. Animals are treated ruthlessly. They are beaten with stones and sticks just because they are found in front of someone’s house. When the number of stray dogs rises, the municipal authorities either poisons or shoots them.

The growing number of strays can be dealt with through safe neutering/spaying. Animal shelters can be established across the country to take care of homeless animals. People who are inclined towards keeping a pet in their homes should be encouraged to adopt.

Ali Jan Maqsood

Turbat

