Give us a break

The prestigious CSS exams are held every year in February. On a single day, there are two papers of three-hour duration each. It is difficult to believe how a student can take two papers at a time. All CSS papers require brainstorming and good writing skills. It is a game of nerves and time is of the essence. Time is required for preparation and relaxation to ease the stress and pressure associated with this crucial exam.

We already have a higher percentage of students failing the CSS exam. In this regard, the competent authorities should consider conducting only one paper per day, and if possible, provide at least a gap of one day between each paper. It is hoped that through these measures the performance of aspirants will improve exponentially.

Saad Riaz

Mardan