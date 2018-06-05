Give us a break

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The prestigious CSS exams are held every year in February. On a single day, there are two papers of three-hour duration each. It is difficult to believe how a student can take two papers at a time. All CSS papers require brainstorming and good writing skills. It is a game of nerves and time is of the essence. Time is required for preparation and relaxation to ease the stress and pressure associated with this crucial exam.
We already have a higher percentage of students failing the CSS exam. In this regard, the competent authorities should consider conducting only one paper per day, and if possible, provide at least a gap of one day between each paper. It is hoped that through these measures the performance of aspirants will improve exponentially.
Saad Riaz
Mardan
