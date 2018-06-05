All aboard

A mass transit system is the need of the hour in Karachi. Even if the proposed Karachi Circular Railways (KCR) is built with the help of China, one railway line is not going to solve the transport problem of a city that is home to 20 million. A mass transit system means a web of transport lines covering an entire city. Karachi needs trams, buses and underground railways that run through various parts of the city.

However, we cannot expect much from the provincial authorities in this regard. They have repeatedly failed to devise a system to dispose of garbage and fix leaking sewerage lines. In light of these failures, can we expect them to establish a modern public transport system?

Abiha Baig

Karachi