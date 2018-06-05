Tue June 05, 2018
June 5, 2018

We are ashamed

The murder of prominent Sikh religious leader and rights activist Sardar Charanjeet Singh in Peshawar is condemnable. It is even more tragic that such callous attacks have claimed the lives of many people who belong to minority communities over the past several years.

Charanjeet, who used to discourage militancy and terrorism, was an active member of different groups that were involved in promoting religious harmony. The law-enforcement agencies should take immediate measures to bring the criminals behind this heinous crime to book.

Mannan Samad

Turbat

