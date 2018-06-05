Rs30m grant issued to KU for PhD faculty members

The Sindh government has issued a financial grant worth Rs30million for the University of Karachi (KU) to be released during the week.

According to Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan, the grant was to cover the enhanced allowance for the PhD faculty members announced by former chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Khan lauded the government for the initiative taken in favour of academia. He hoped to get up to five months of additional funds under the grant. The Karachi University also issued directives to provide an Eid allowance to administrative staff and faculty members. “A finance committee meeting will be held in order to provide Eid allowance to KU teachers,” the vice chancellor added.