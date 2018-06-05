DHA to build sewage treatment plant by August 2019, water commission told

A sewage treatment plant will be constructed by the Defence Housing Authority by August 2019, the joint secretary of the defence ministry informed the Supreme Court-mandated judicial commission on Monday investigating factors behind the Sindh authorities’ failure to provide clean drinking water, better sanitation conditions and a healthy environment to the people of the province.

In compliance with a judicial commission order, Joint Secretary Farooq Hasan appeared before the commission and submitted that it had been decided at a meeting that the proposed treatment plant project would be executed through the DHA.

He said that the Clifton Cantonment Board and Defence Housing Authority had been instructed not to dispose of any untreated sewage into the public recreational beach area. He submitted that the treatment plant would be constructed in the Kubali Khan area by August 2019 and untreated sewage discharged into storm water drains would be diverted to the plant as directed by the commission.

The joint secretary assured the commission that no untreated sewage discharged by restaurants or kiosks would be allowed into the sea/beach. It was submitted that sewage of DHA Phase VIII, which was being developed by the DHA, would be treated by the existing treatment plant.

The commission, headed by Justice (retd) Amir Hani Muslim, inquired the DHA officer as to how the sewage of the remaining DHA, from Phase I to Phase VII, would be treated. The DHA representative submitted that these phases were planned in such a manner that their sewage was to treated through the Mehmoodabad treatment plant.

The managing director of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board submitted that Treatment Plant IV had the capacity of 180 MGD, but it did not include the sewage treatment of any phase of DHA. The commission directed the DHA, cantonment boards and Karachi Water and Sewerage Board to point out how the proposed treatment plant was to be constructed and what the capacity of the plant should be.

The commission also took notice of the installation of a wall near the FTC flyover area for advertisement purposes and directed the joint secretary defence to comply with the Supreme Court orders in the illegal billboards case.

Regarding the supply of water to different cantonment boards, it directed the member task force to resolve the issue with regard to the distribution of water to cantonment boards with the stakeholders.

It commission informed that there were 114 connections awarded to the cantonment boards by the KWSB out of which 41 connections had water meters. It directed the KWSB to install meters on all connections at the expense of the beneficiary.

The commission took notice of loadshedding at water pumping stations and directed the member task force to resolve the issue of outstanding dues as far as loadshedding at the pumping stations were concerned.

It directed the KWSB managing director to pay up the cheque amount due to the RO plants which had not been paid yet. Regarding the severing of illegal water connections, the commission expressed dissatisfaction over the approach of the KWSB, saying there was no ground to make the excuse that first illegal connections would be cut off from the bulk supply.

It directed the KWSB to immediately take steps to start discontinuing wherever they were and submit a periodical report to member task force Syed Asif Haider Shah. The commission directed the KWSB and the member task force to resolve the issue with regard to the distribution of water and there should be no compromise on unjust distribution of water.

Regarding re-alignment of the K-IV project, it inquired the consultant as to whether it was not a fit case which should be taken care of by the Supreme Court in the case of Bahria Town. The commission directed the consultant to submit a statement in light of the SC judgment and adjourned the hearing by June 11.