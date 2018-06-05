Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Vice Chancellor SMIU addresses general meeting of administrative staff of the university

Karachi: Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madressatul Islam University has said that SMIU has emerged as one of the ideal and valued universities of the country in the shortest period of six years after its up gradation from school to university in 2012, but it has to get more successes in different areas with the help of combined efforts of its employees.

Addressing the general meeting of SMIU’s employees belonging to administration on Monday held at the Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Auditorium, Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh said that being a head of the university he has always protected rights and honor of its employees, especially female employees are extended more respect and honor and being protected from any sort of harassment. He said that he has always resolved problems of its employees on priority basis.

Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh said that he has made the SMIU a most modern university of the country from a traditional public sector peela school, which was known only in the pages of history, some 24 years ago, when he had took its charge as a principal. “Now SMIU is moving on the right path of progress and development very fast. Despite that fact it still needs continuous and sincere services of its employees for its further achievements,” Dr Shaikh said and added that he only wants sincerity and honesty of the employees for development of the university.

The employees also participated in discussion and gave valuable suggestions for betterment of the university.***