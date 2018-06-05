Dr Majid Mumtaz becomes KU registrar

Since the appointment of University of Karachi Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan, as many as four registrars have been changed in the last year and a half.

Since January 2017, Khan has sidelined Professor Dr Moazzam Ali Khan and appointed Professor Dr Nabeel Ahmad Zubairi as the new registrar. However, in a matter of months, Zubairi was replaced with Dr Munawwer Rasheed.

Rasheed served as registrar for almost a year but resigned on April 27 due to a protest by non-teaching staffers at the varsity. The administration then appointed Professor Dr Shahid Nasim of the Geology Department as acting registrar.

However, Nasim quit the charge last week and was replaced by Professor Dr Majid Mumtaz on June 1. Mumtaz is also the chairperson of the Chemistry Department and is known for teacher politics in the varsity.

The KU spokesperson confirmed Mumtaz had been given additional charge of the office of registrar till further orders. He made no further comments.